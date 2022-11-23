Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) stock priced at $1.25, up 3.51% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.27 and dropped to $1.12 before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. IINN’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $6.24 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -134.60%. With a float of $7.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is 26.66%, while institutional ownership is 2.50%.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -181.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 10.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56

Technical Analysis of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN)

The latest stats from [Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., IINN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.22 million was inferior to 1.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.’s (IINN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.23% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 65.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3758, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8921. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2600. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0400. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9600.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.48 million, the company has a total of 7,796K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -16,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -2,093 K.