Investors finally get a glimpse of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) volume hitting the figure of 10.43 million.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $12.885, down -2.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.11 and dropped to $12.38 before settling in for the closing price of $12.96. Over the past 52 weeks, AFRM has traded in a range of $11.94-$140.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.80%. With a float of $217.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.93 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2552 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.30, operating margin of -43.88, and the pretax margin is -53.72.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Affirm Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 346,438. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,287 shares at a rate of $20.04, taking the stock ownership to the 86,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 29, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 3,898 for $30.00, making the entire transaction worth $116,940. This insider now owns 4,499,514 shares in total.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.63) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -52.43 while generating a return on equity of -27.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM)

The latest stats from [Affirm Holdings Inc., AFRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.34 million was inferior to 14.84 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.81.

During the past 100 days, Affirm Holdings Inc.’s (AFRM) raw stochastic average was set at 2.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 168.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 118.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.78. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.06. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.45. The third major resistance level sits at $13.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.99. The third support level lies at $11.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.97 billion has total of 290,150K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,349 M in contrast with the sum of -707,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 361,620 K and last quarter income was -251,270 K.