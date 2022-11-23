Investors finally get a glimpse of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) volume hitting the figure of 0.58 million.

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) stock priced at $43.31, up 2.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.93 and dropped to $42.82 before settling in for the closing price of $43.05. AQUA’s price has ranged from $30.44 to $49.38 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 6.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 40.30%. With a float of $120.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $121.64 million.

In an organization with 4500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.99, operating margin of +7.47, and the pretax margin is +3.99.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 3,950,900. In this transaction Director of this company sold 87,641 shares at a rate of $45.08, taking the stock ownership to the 23,765 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Director sold 37,359 for $45.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,681,402. This insider now owns 23,765 shares in total.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +4.16 while generating a return on equity of 11.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 96.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 54.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.81 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.83.

During the past 100 days, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s (AQUA) raw stochastic average was set at 89.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.47. However, in the short run, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.30. Second resistance stands at $44.67. The third major resistance level sits at $45.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $42.45. The third support level lies at $42.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.38 billion, the company has a total of 121,812K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,737 M while annual income is 72,200 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 504,750 K while its latest quarter income was 41,320 K.