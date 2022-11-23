Investors must take note of Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) performance last week, which was -1.47%.

On November 22, 2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) opened at $72.72, higher 3.85% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.33 and dropped to $72.1091 before settling in for the closing price of $72.46. Price fluctuations for AMD have ranged from $54.57 to $164.46 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 30.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.61 billion.

In an organization with 15500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.25, operating margin of +22.38, and the pretax margin is +22.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 14, was worth 225,660. In this transaction EVP, Computing & Graphics of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $75.22, taking the stock ownership to the 158,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 12, when Company’s EVP & CSO sold 10,425 for $57.45, making the entire transaction worth $598,916. This insider now owns 130,028 shares in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.24 while generating a return on equity of 47.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.79% during the next five years compared to 44.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.66 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 68.5 million. That was inferior than the volume of 95.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.68.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s (AMD) raw stochastic average was set at 41.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.32. However, in the short run, Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.35. Second resistance stands at $77.45. The third major resistance level sits at $79.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.01. The third support level lies at $69.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Key Stats

There are currently 1,612,356K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 121.87 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,434 M according to its annual income of 3,162 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,565 M and its income totaled 66,000 K.