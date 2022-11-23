Investors must take note of Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) performance last week, which was 0.51%.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $15.99, down -0.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.06 and dropped to $15.785 before settling in for the closing price of $15.97. Over the past 52 weeks, DEA has traded in a range of $14.80-$23.65.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 21.30% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 136.00%. With a float of $90.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $90.77 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.10, operating margin of +25.84, and the pretax margin is +12.35.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Easterly Government Properties Inc. is 0.38%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 149,800. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $21.40, taking the stock ownership to the 91,279 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chairman sold 10,406 for $20.94, making the entire transaction worth $217,902. This insider now owns 773 shares in total.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.76 while generating a return on equity of 2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 138.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.79 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s (DEA) raw stochastic average was set at 19.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.79. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.04 in the near term. At $16.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.64. The third support level lies at $15.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE: DEA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.43 billion has total of 90,814K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 274,860 K in contrast with the sum of 30,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 75,040 K and last quarter income was 640 K.