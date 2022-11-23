Investors must take note of ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) performance last week, which was -1.54%.

On November 22, 2022, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) opened at $21.96, lower -1.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.14 and dropped to $21.45 before settling in for the closing price of $21.96. Price fluctuations for FORG have ranged from $11.94 to $30.50 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -117.30% at the time writing. With a float of $41.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.08 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 786 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.39, operating margin of -16.07, and the pretax margin is -26.50.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 157,845. In this transaction CFO, Executive VP – Global of this company sold 7,152 shares at a rate of $22.07, taking the stock ownership to the 240,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Product Officer & EVP sold 2,000 for $16.75, making the entire transaction worth $33,500. This insider now owns 121,654 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.21) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -27.00 while generating a return on equity of -25.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -117.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ForgeRock Inc. (FORG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

The latest stats from [ForgeRock Inc., FORG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.35 million was superior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 70.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $22.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.47. The third major resistance level sits at $22.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.09. The third support level lies at $20.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

There are currently 85,359K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 176,930 K according to its annual income of -47,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 58,220 K and its income totaled -10,940 K.