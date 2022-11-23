JCI (Johnson Controls International plc) climbed 1.40 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On November 22, 2022, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) opened at $67.24, higher 1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.755 and dropped to $66.755 before settling in for the closing price of $66.65. Price fluctuations for JCI have ranged from $45.52 to $81.77 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 2.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 4.40% at the time writing. With a float of $687.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $688.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 102000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Engineering & Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Johnson Controls International plc is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 08, was worth 1,986,732. In this transaction VP & President, BTS EMEALA of this company sold 30,551 shares at a rate of $65.03, taking the stock ownership to the 24,454 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s VP Corporate Controller sold 5,683 for $64.44, making the entire transaction worth $366,213. This insider now owns 39,618 shares in total.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.88) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.45% during the next five years compared to 25.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Johnson Controls International plc (JCI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Johnson Controls International plc (JCI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.37 million, its volume of 3.64 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.68.

During the past 100 days, Johnson Controls International plc’s (JCI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.97 in the near term. At $68.36, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.36. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.97.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) Key Stats

There are currently 686,704K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 45.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,299 M according to its annual income of 1,532 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,725 M and its income totaled 761,000 K.