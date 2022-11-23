KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) last year’s performance of -33.78% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) stock priced at $51.21, up 1.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.01 and dropped to $50.65 before settling in for the closing price of $51.33. KKR’s price has ranged from $41.77 to $79.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 50.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.10%. With a float of $739.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $861.11 million.

The firm has a total of 3238 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of +66.77, and the pretax margin is +72.33.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of KKR & Co. Inc. is 11.90%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 309,012,100. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 32,842,183 shares at a rate of $9.41, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 13, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,750,000 for $14.10, making the entire transaction worth $81,075,000. This insider now owns 572,354 shares in total.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.95 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.73 while generating a return on equity of 29.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.77% during the next five years compared to 64.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KKR & Co. Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [KKR & Co. Inc., KKR], we can find that recorded value of 2.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.97.

During the past 100 days, KKR & Co. Inc.’s (KKR) raw stochastic average was set at 63.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 44.73 billion, the company has a total of 861,112K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,236 M while annual income is 4,666 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,858 M while its latest quarter income was -74,400 K.