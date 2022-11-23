Last month’s performance of 11.96% for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) stock priced at $35.16, up 2.21% from the previous day of trading, for the closing price of $34.90. LEG’s price has ranged from $30.28 to $43.89 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 6.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 58.10%. With a float of $130.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 20300 employees.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Leggett & Platt Incorporated is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 74.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 05, was worth 1,070,033. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 26,401 shares at a rate of $40.53, taking the stock ownership to the 852,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $38.35, making the entire transaction worth $95,870. This insider now owns 53,580 shares in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.7 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to 2.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) raw stochastic average was set at 46.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $35.97 in the near term. At $36.28, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $36.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.86. The third support level lies at $34.55 if the price breaches the second support level.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.69 billion, the company has a total of 132,577K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,073 M while annual income is 402,400 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,294 M while its latest quarter income was 71,400 K.