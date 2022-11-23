Last month’s performance of 12.85% for Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) stock priced at $7.18, up 0.70% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.20 and dropped to $7.135 before settling in for the closing price of $7.15. OCSL’s price has ranged from $5.86 to $7.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.10%. With a float of $166.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.37 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.10, operating margin of +28.53, and the pretax margin is +11.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is 7.83%, while institutional ownership is 45.17%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 29, was worth 16,223. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $6.49, taking the stock ownership to the 15,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $6.80, making the entire transaction worth $33,997. This insider now owns 12,700 shares in total.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.17 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 2.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to 14.75% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s (OCSL) raw stochastic average was set at 96.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.92. However, in the short run, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.22. Second resistance stands at $7.24. The third major resistance level sits at $7.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.11. The third support level lies at $7.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.32 billion, the company has a total of 183,374K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 262,520 K while annual income is 29,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 70,140 K while its latest quarter income was 13,210 K.