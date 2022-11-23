Last month’s performance of 13.06% for Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) stock priced at $82.87, up 1.25% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $84.72 and dropped to $82.20 before settling in for the closing price of $83.12. CPA’s price has ranged from $55.25 to $97.63 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales slided by -7.40%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 107.20%. With a float of $33.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6127 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.10, operating margin of +9.70, and the pretax margin is +3.60.

Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.33 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.90 while generating a return on equity of 3.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 107.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Copa Holdings S.A.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 3.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Copa Holdings S.A. (CPA)

The latest stats from [Copa Holdings S.A., CPA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.48 million was superior to 0.4 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.45.

During the past 100 days, Copa Holdings S.A.’s (CPA) raw stochastic average was set at 97.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $85.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $86.21. The third major resistance level sits at $87.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.17. The third support level lies at $80.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Copa Holdings S.A. (NYSE: CPA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.63 billion, the company has a total of 41,933K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,510 M while annual income is 43,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 809,450 K while its latest quarter income was 115,940 K.