Last month’s performance of 13.81% for Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is certainly impressive

November 21, 2022, Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) trading session started at the price of $114.48, that was 0.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $116.37 and dropped to $114.48 before settling in for the closing price of $115.05. A 52-week range for ATO has been $88.96 – $122.96.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 8.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.40%. With a float of $137.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.92 million.

In an organization with 4791 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Atmos Energy Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Atmos Energy Corporation is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 121,407. In this transaction VICE PRESIDENT & CONTROLLER of this company sold 1,100 shares at a rate of $110.37, taking the stock ownership to the 2,891 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 14, when Company’s SR VP, UTILITY OPERATIONS sold 2 for $101.04, making the entire transaction worth $202. This insider now owns 20,895 shares in total.

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.84) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.16% during the next five years compared to 9.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.56, a number that is poised to hit 1.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.77.

During the past 100 days, Atmos Energy Corporation’s (ATO) raw stochastic average was set at 74.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $112.30. However, in the short run, Atmos Energy Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $116.61. Second resistance stands at $117.44. The third major resistance level sits at $118.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $114.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $113.66. The third support level lies at $112.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) Key Stats

There are 140,901K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.65 billion. As of now, sales total 4,202 M while income totals 774,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 722,630 K while its last quarter net income were 71,640 K.