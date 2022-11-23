Last month’s performance of 14.82% for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) is certainly impressive

On November 22, 2022, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) opened at $49.50, higher 4.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.85 and dropped to $48.00 before settling in for the closing price of $48.78. Price fluctuations for ASO have ranged from $25.10 to $51.51 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 7.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 110.10% at the time writing. With a float of $77.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.74 million.

In an organization with 22011 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 272,021. In this transaction SVP-Accounting Treasury Tax of this company sold 6,307 shares at a rate of $43.13, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 11,327 for $43.13, making the entire transaction worth $488,534. This insider now owns 88,075 shares in total.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2022, the company posted $2.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.06) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 63.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.33.

During the past 100 days, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s (ASO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 51.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.10. However, in the short run, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $51.77. Second resistance stands at $52.74. The third major resistance level sits at $54.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $48.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.04. The third support level lies at $46.07 if the price breaches the second support level.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Key Stats

There are currently 79,737K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,773 M according to its annual income of 671,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,687 M and its income totaled 188,800 K.