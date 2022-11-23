Last month’s performance of 5.63% for Caleres Inc. (CAL) is certainly impressive

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.36% from the previous trading day, for the closing price of $27.48. Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has traded in a range of $17.82-$31.13.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 1.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 129.60%. With a float of $34.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5200 employees.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Footwear & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Caleres Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 210,283. In this transaction CEO & Chair. of Board of this company sold 7,604 shares at a rate of $27.65, taking the stock ownership to the 160,236 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s CEO & Chair. of Board sold 680 for $27.02, making the entire transaction worth $18,374. This insider now owns 167,840 shares in total.

Caleres Inc. (CAL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.32) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 129.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 18.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Caleres Inc.’s (CAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Caleres Inc. (CAL)

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Caleres Inc.’s (CAL) raw stochastic average was set at 54.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.54 in the near term. At $29.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.57. The third support level lies at $24.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 967.51 million has total of 36,464K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,778 M in contrast with the sum of 137,020 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 738,330 K and last quarter income was 51,180 K.