Last month’s performance of 67.60% for MICT Inc. (MICT) is certainly impressive

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) on Tuesday, soared 10.53% from the previous trading day, for the closing price of $0.95. Within the past 52 weeks, MICT’s price has moved between $0.41 and $1.29.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 33.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 61.10%. With a float of $108.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 431 workers is very important to gauge.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MICT Inc. is 16.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%.

MICT Inc. (MICT) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Trading Performance Indicators

MICT Inc. (MICT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MICT Inc. (MICT)

The latest stats from [MICT Inc., MICT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was inferior to 0.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, MICT Inc.’s (MICT) raw stochastic average was set at 91.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7156, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6721. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.1700. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9800, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9100. The third support level lies at $0.8500 if the price breaches the second support level.

MICT Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 133.15 million based on 129,566K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,680 K and income totals -36,430 K. The company made 13,760 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -7,670 K in sales during its previous quarter.