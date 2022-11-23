Last month’s performance of 9.35% for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) is certainly impressive

On November 22, 2022, NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) opened at $16.39, higher 1.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.67 and dropped to $16.23 before settling in for the closing price of $16.33. Price fluctuations for NS have ranged from $12.80 to $18.05 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 68.60% at the time writing. With a float of $98.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.31 million.

In an organization with 1267 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.28, operating margin of +26.28, and the pretax margin is +2.60.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NuStar Energy L.P. is 9.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 1,744,279. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,299 shares at a rate of $15.81, taking the stock ownership to the 10,014,333 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +2.36 while generating a return on equity of 2.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NuStar Energy L.P. (NS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.61 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, NuStar Energy L.P.’s (NS) raw stochastic average was set at 98.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.28. However, in the short run, NuStar Energy L.P.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.77. Second resistance stands at $16.94. The third major resistance level sits at $17.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.06. The third support level lies at $15.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Key Stats

There are currently 110,314K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.82 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,619 M according to its annual income of 38,230 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 413,240 K and its income totaled 59,630 K.