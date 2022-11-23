Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is expecting -62.16% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) stock priced at $0.60, down -5.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6083 and dropped to $0.5507 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. LPTX’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $3.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.40%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 36 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 9.26%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.15 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 137.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.9 million, its volume of 0.49 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 0.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 92.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8429, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2905. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5953 in the near term. At $0.6306, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6529. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5377, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5154. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4801.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.98 million, the company has a total of 99,021K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,500 K while annual income is -40,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -15,090 K.