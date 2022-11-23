Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) to new highs

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $5.43, up 1.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.49 and dropped to $5.355 before settling in for the closing price of $5.37. Over the past 52 weeks, ACCO has traded in a range of $4.27-$9.00.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 5.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 62.70%. With a float of $91.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $94.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.12, operating margin of +8.87, and the pretax margin is +5.50.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Business Equipment & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of ACCO Brands Corporation is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 11, was worth 56,399. In this transaction EVP & Pres, ACCO Brands N.A. of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO bought 10,000 for $5.17, making the entire transaction worth $51,700. This insider now owns 1,241,530 shares in total.

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.03 while generating a return on equity of 12.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 62.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, ACCO Brands Corporation’s (ACCO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.50 in the near term. At $5.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.64. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.23.

ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 513.75 million has total of 94,261K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,025 M in contrast with the sum of 101,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 485,600 K and last quarter income was -68,700 K.