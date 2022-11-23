Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing UserTesting Inc. (USER) to new highs

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $7.46, down -0.67% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.46 and dropped to $7.42 before settling in for the closing price of $7.48. Over the past 52 weeks, USER has traded in a range of $3.31-$13.41.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -47.80%. With a float of $124.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.32 million.

The firm has a total of 705 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of UserTesting Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 88.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 108,118. In this transaction Chief Revenue Officer of this company sold 14,562 shares at a rate of $7.42, taking the stock ownership to the 255,156 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 10,068 for $7.42, making the entire transaction worth $74,752. This insider now owns 26,182 shares in total.

UserTesting Inc. (USER) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at UserTesting Inc.’s (USER) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of UserTesting Inc. (USER)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [UserTesting Inc., USER], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, UserTesting Inc.’s (USER) raw stochastic average was set at 94.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 5.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.40. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.48. The third major resistance level sits at $7.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.37.

UserTesting Inc. (NYSE: USER) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.07 billion has total of 144,713K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 147,400 K in contrast with the sum of -50,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,410 K and last quarter income was -15,190 K.