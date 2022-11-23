Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) last year’s performance of -42.96% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

November 22, 2022, Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) trading session started at the price of $15.94, that was 2.61% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.20 and dropped to $15.84 before settling in for the closing price of $15.72. A 52-week range for LEVI has been $13.57 – $28.62.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.80% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 522.10%. With a float of $93.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $397.12 million.

The firm has a total of 16600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.57, operating margin of +12.03, and the pretax margin is +10.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Levi Strauss & Co. stocks. The insider ownership of Levi Strauss & Co. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 71,979. In this transaction EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 4,527 shares at a rate of $15.90, taking the stock ownership to the 89,946 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s EVP & Chief Commercial Officer sold 4,431 for $15.43, making the entire transaction worth $68,370. This insider now owns 89,946 shares in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 8/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.37) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.30% during the next five years compared to 12.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 183.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Levi Strauss & Co., LEVI], we can find that recorded value of 1.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Levi Strauss & Co.’s (LEVI) raw stochastic average was set at 36.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.42. The third major resistance level sits at $16.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Key Stats

There are 394,393K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 6.29 billion. As of now, sales total 5,764 M while income totals 553,540 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,517 M while its last quarter net income were 172,960 K.