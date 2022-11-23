Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) with a beta value of 0.41 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $0.1775, down -1.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.1775 and dropped to $0.16 before settling in for the closing price of $0.17. Over the past 52 weeks, LKCO has traded in a range of $0.14-$0.97.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 284.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.40%. With a float of $360.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $362.67 million.

The firm has a total of 180 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.60, operating margin of -43.86, and the pretax margin is -47.98.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Luokung Technology Corp. is 46.50%, while institutional ownership is 1.50%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -47.43 while generating a return on equity of -69.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luokung Technology Corp., LKCO], we can find that recorded value of 0.95 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Luokung Technology Corp.’s (LKCO) raw stochastic average was set at 9.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 105.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1756, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3733. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1783. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1867. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1958. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1608, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1517. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1433.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 71.99 million has total of 401,042K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 145,070 K in contrast with the sum of -68,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,331 K and last quarter income was 3,125 K.