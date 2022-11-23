Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is expecting 12.13% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) kicked off on November 21, 2022, at the price of $100.00, up 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $101.38 and dropped to $99.67 before settling in for the closing price of $99.70. Over the past 52 weeks, MNST has traded in a range of $71.78-$100.47.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.40%. With a float of $368.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $528.62 million.

The firm has a total of 4092 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.10, operating margin of +32.53, and the pretax margin is +32.51.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of Monster Beverage Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 7,421,802. In this transaction President of the Americas of this company sold 74,998 shares at a rate of $98.96, taking the stock ownership to the 21,038 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s President of EMEA sold 36,250 for $97.66, making the entire transaction worth $3,540,131. This insider now owns 25,901 shares in total.

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.7) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +24.86 while generating a return on equity of 23.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.55% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 91.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Monster Beverage Corporation, MNST], we can find that recorded value of 2.36 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, Monster Beverage Corporation’s (MNST) raw stochastic average was set at 98.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $101.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $102.43. The third major resistance level sits at $103.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $100.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $99.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $98.34.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.36 billion has total of 521,744K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,541 M in contrast with the sum of 1,377 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,624 M and last quarter income was 322,390 K.