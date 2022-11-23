Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 23.28% last month.

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) stock priced at $4.06, up 5.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.21 and dropped to $4.04 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. NR’s price has ranged from $2.38 to $4.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 5.50% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.80%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.74 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1565 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.35, operating margin of -1.01, and the pretax margin is -2.97.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 70.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 118,308. In this transaction Director of this company bought 30,000 shares at a rate of $3.94, taking the stock ownership to the 247,601 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $3.64, making the entire transaction worth $18,200. This insider now owns 162,045 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.15 while generating a return on equity of -5.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Newpark Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 95.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.21 in the near term. At $4.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.96. The third support level lies at $3.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 410.27 million, the company has a total of 94,047K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 614,780 K while annual income is -25,530 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 219,850 K while its latest quarter income was -24,600 K.