Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 79.20% last month.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.05, soaring 9.27% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.47 and dropped to $2.05 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Within the past 52 weeks, NXL’s price has moved between $1.04 and $3.23.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -78.60%. With a float of $5.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -73.66, operating margin of -4177.70, and the pretax margin is -4218.93.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Nexalin Technology Inc. is 9.60%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 28, was worth 10,640. In this transaction Ms. Elson serves as CFO of this company bought 9,500 shares at a rate of $1.12, taking the stock ownership to the 835,244 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 16, when Company’s Ms. Elson serves as CFO bought 36,000 for $4.15, making the entire transaction worth $149,400. This insider now owns 825,744 shares in total.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -4218.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -78.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 39.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67

Technical Analysis of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL)

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.93 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.46 in the near term. At $2.67, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.83. The third support level lies at $1.62 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: NXL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 15.81 million based on 7,280K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 144 K and income totals -6,078 K. The company made 545 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -135 K in sales during its previous quarter.