NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) is expecting -4.69% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 22, 2022, NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) opened at $78.01, higher 2.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $79.94 and dropped to $78.01 before settling in for the closing price of $77.74. Price fluctuations for NEP have ranged from $61.31 to $88.80 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Utilities Sector giant was 4.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 320.10% at the time writing. With a float of $79.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.10 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.00, operating margin of +23.83, and the pretax margin is +48.07.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of NextEra Energy Partners LP is 1.06%, while institutional ownership is 88.00%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.37) by $2.24. This company achieved a net margin of +13.95 while generating a return on equity of 5.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 320.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.71% during the next five years compared to -1.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.13, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

Looking closely at NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.11.

During the past 100 days, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s (NEP) raw stochastic average was set at 66.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $75.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.03. However, in the short run, NextEra Energy Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $80.32. Second resistance stands at $81.09. The third major resistance level sits at $82.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $78.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $76.46.

NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NEP) Key Stats

There are currently 86,535K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 982,000 K according to its annual income of 137,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 302,000 K and its income totaled 79,000 K.