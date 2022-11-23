No matter how cynical the overall market is Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) performance over the last week is recorded 7.75%

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $48.00, up 1.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.42 and dropped to $47.76 before settling in for the closing price of $47.62. Over the past 52 weeks, CSCO has traded in a range of $38.60-$64.29.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 1.40% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.70%. With a float of $4.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.13 billion.

In an organization with 83300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.94, operating margin of +27.38, and the pretax margin is +28.08.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Cisco Systems Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 708,880. In this transaction EVP & Chief Cust & Prtnr Offcr of this company sold 14,830 shares at a rate of $47.80, taking the stock ownership to the 277,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 3,201 for $47.81, making the entire transaction worth $153,030. This insider now owns 452,254 shares in total.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 29.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.78% during the next five years compared to 8.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 25.62 million. That was better than the volume of 21.72 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Cisco Systems Inc.’s (CSCO) raw stochastic average was set at 85.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.32. However, in the short run, Cisco Systems Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $48.61. Second resistance stands at $48.85. The third major resistance level sits at $49.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.53. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.29.

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 193.66 billion has total of 4,108,844K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 51,557 M in contrast with the sum of 11,812 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 13,632 M and last quarter income was 2,670 M.