No matter how cynical the overall market is, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) performance over the last week is recorded 1.58%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $134.00, soaring 1.50% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $135.27 and dropped to $133.69 before settling in for the closing price of $133.05. Within the past 52 weeks, JPM’s price has moved between $101.28 and $169.81.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 73.10%. With a float of $2.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.96 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 288474 employees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 693,831. In this transaction CEO Commercial Banking of this company sold 5,139 shares at a rate of $135.01, taking the stock ownership to the 242,872 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Vice Chairman sold 1,311 for $133.02, making the entire transaction worth $174,392. This insider now owns 33,662 shares in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.88) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +38.11 while generating a return on equity of 16.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.12% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 11.85, a number that is poised to hit 3.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Looking closely at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), its last 5-days average volume was 8.63 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 14.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $124.08. However, in the short run, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $135.64. Second resistance stands at $136.25. The third major resistance level sits at $137.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $134.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $133.09. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $132.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 392.25 billion based on 2,933,205K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 127,202 M and income totals 48,334 M. The company made 40,809 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 9,737 M in sales during its previous quarter.