No matter how cynical the overall market is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) performance over the last week is recorded 2.58%

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $84.75, soaring 5.07% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.61 and dropped to $84.46 before settling in for the closing price of $83.26. Within the past 52 weeks, LYB’s price has moved between $71.46 and $112.53.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 294.90%. With a float of $254.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $326.00 million.

In an organization with 19100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.90, operating margin of +15.91, and the pretax margin is +14.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 11,018,605. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 127,412 shares at a rate of $86.48, taking the stock ownership to the 73,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 27 for $86.47, making the entire transaction worth $2,335. This insider now owns 763,075 shares in total.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $4.66) by $0.53. This company achieved a net margin of +12.15 while generating a return on equity of 56.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 294.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.09% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.94, a number that is poised to hit 1.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.26 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.35 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.16.

During the past 100 days, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s (LYB) raw stochastic average was set at 76.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.03. However, in the short run, LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $88.57. Second resistance stands at $89.67. The third major resistance level sits at $91.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $83.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $82.27.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.31 billion based on 325,624K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 46,173 M and income totals 5,610 M. The company made 12,250 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 570,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.