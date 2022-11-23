No matter how cynical the overall market is, ON24 Inc. (ONTF) performance over the last week is recorded -6.81%

On November 22, 2022, ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) opened at $7.42, lower -0.94% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.485 and dropped to $7.23 before settling in for the closing price of $7.46. Price fluctuations for ONTF have ranged from $6.95 to $17.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -725.10% at the time writing. With a float of $43.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.64 million.

The firm has a total of 717 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +76.74, operating margin of -11.59, and the pretax margin is -12.05.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ON24 Inc. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 75.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 19,816. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $9.01, taking the stock ownership to the 260,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,655 for $9.73, making the entire transaction worth $25,820. This insider now owns 262,521 shares in total.

ON24 Inc. (ONTF) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.91 while generating a return on equity of -17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -725.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ON24 Inc. (ONTF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ON24 Inc. (ONTF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ON24 Inc., ONTF], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, ON24 Inc.’s (ONTF) raw stochastic average was set at 9.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.62. The third major resistance level sits at $7.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.11. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.00.

ON24 Inc. (NYSE: ONTF) Key Stats

There are currently 47,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 354.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 203,610 K according to its annual income of -24,260 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,580 K and its income totaled -14,390 K.