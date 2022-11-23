No matter how cynical the overall market is, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) performance over the last week is recorded 2.64%

November 22, 2022, RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) trading session started at the price of $11.85, that was 2.55% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.155 and dropped to $11.71 before settling in for the closing price of $11.77. A 52-week range for RLJ has been $9.84 – $15.45.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -7.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 22.90%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -0.32, operating margin of -6.37, and the pretax margin is -39.44.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward RLJ Lodging Trust stocks. The insider ownership of RLJ Lodging Trust is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 23, was worth 52,350. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $10.47, taking the stock ownership to the 79,635 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s Director sold 40,000 for $14.40, making the entire transaction worth $576,000. This insider now owns 62,674 shares in total.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.1) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -38.85 while generating a return on equity of -12.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

Looking closely at RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.35 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, RLJ Lodging Trust’s (RLJ) raw stochastic average was set at 61.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.58. However, in the short run, RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.25. Second resistance stands at $12.42. The third major resistance level sits at $12.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.36.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Key Stats

There are 162,054K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.89 billion. As of now, sales total 785,660 K while income totals -305,170 K. Its latest quarter income was 318,070 K while its last quarter net income were 17,590 K.