No matter how cynical the overall market is Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) performance over the last week is recorded 4.16%

November 22, 2022, Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) trading session started at the price of $51.34, that was 1.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.14 and dropped to $51.23 before settling in for the closing price of $51.16. A 52-week range for SEE has been $41.24 – $70.72.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 5.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.90%. With a float of $143.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.20 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.71, operating margin of +16.05, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sealed Air Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Sealed Air Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 21,780. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $43.56, taking the stock ownership to the 10,521 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s Director bought 1,200 for $42.12, making the entire transaction worth $50,544. This insider now owns 1,200 shares in total.

Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.97) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +8.88 while generating a return on equity of 233.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.47% during the next five years compared to 16.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.81, a number that is poised to hit 1.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Sealed Air Corporation’s (SEE) raw stochastic average was set at 52.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.44 in the near term. At $52.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.62.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE) Key Stats

There are 144,658K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.44 billion. As of now, sales total 5,534 M while income totals 506,800 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,400 M while its last quarter net income were 134,200 K.