Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 12.86% last month.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $21.90, up 6.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.87 and dropped to $21.8164 before settling in for the closing price of $21.27. Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has traded in a range of $16.14-$33.55.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 125.00%. With a float of $96.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.60 million.

In an organization with 60000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Department Stores Industry. The insider ownership of Nordstrom Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 59.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 21, was worth 328,792. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 13,333 shares at a rate of $24.66, taking the stock ownership to the 93,471 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 13,333 for $24.20, making the entire transaction worth $322,713. This insider now owns 106,804 shares in total.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 7/30/2022, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 125.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.66% during the next five years compared to -11.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nordstrom Inc.’s (JWN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.44, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.6 million. That was better than the volume of 6.14 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, Nordstrom Inc.’s (JWN) raw stochastic average was set at 57.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.73. However, in the short run, Nordstrom Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.07. Second resistance stands at $23.50. The third major resistance level sits at $24.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.39. The third support level lies at $20.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.54 billion has total of 159,132K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,789 M in contrast with the sum of 178,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,095 M and last quarter income was 126,000 K.