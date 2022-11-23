Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 7.82 million

On November 22, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) opened at $16.20, higher 0.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.47 and dropped to $15.95 before settling in for the closing price of $16.12. Price fluctuations for NCLH have ranged from $10.31 to $23.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -33.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.70% at the time writing. With a float of $419.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.80 million.

The firm has a total of 34700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -249.20, operating margin of -386.77, and the pretax margin is -694.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Travel Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 58.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 1,064,639. In this transaction Pres. & CEO of this company sold 58,072 shares at a rate of $18.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 25,000 for $18.54, making the entire transaction worth $463,425. This insider now owns 197,651 shares in total.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of -695.48 while generating a return on equity of -132.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.28, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., NCLH], we can find that recorded value of 13.16 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 21.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s (NCLH) raw stochastic average was set at 70.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.90. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.73. The third major resistance level sits at $16.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.69. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Key Stats

There are currently 421,396K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.84 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 647,990 K according to its annual income of -4,507 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,616 M and its income totaled -295,390 K.