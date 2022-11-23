Now that Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s volume has hit 0.69 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $23.90, up 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.025 and dropped to $23.89 before settling in for the closing price of $23.65. Over the past 52 weeks, HMC has traded in a range of $21.43-$32.15.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 8.00%. With a float of $1.70 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.71 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 204035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.62, operating margin of +5.99, and the pretax margin is +5.96.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 5.50%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +4.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.20% during the next five years compared to 3.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.74

Technical Analysis of Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.8 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s (HMC) raw stochastic average was set at 42.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $24.04 in the near term. At $24.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.83. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.77.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.21 billion has total of 1,710,600K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 129,519 M in contrast with the sum of 6,293 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 30,641 M and last quarter income was 1,363 M.