Now that South Jersey Industries Inc.’s volume has hit 1.13 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

November 22, 2022, South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) trading session started at the price of $34.87, that was 0.69% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.12 and dropped to $34.80 before settling in for the closing price of $34.83. A 52-week range for SJI has been $23.14 – $35.32.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 14.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -50.70%. With a float of $121.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1163 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.38, operating margin of +17.30, and the pretax margin is +11.41.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of South Jersey Industries Inc. is 0.53%, while institutional ownership is 88.50%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +4.43 while generating a return on equity of 4.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to -12.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI)

The latest stats from [South Jersey Industries Inc., SJI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.71 million was inferior to 1.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, South Jersey Industries Inc.’s (SJI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 10.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.32. The third major resistance level sits at $35.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.55.

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE: SJI) Key Stats

There are 122,407K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.26 billion. As of now, sales total 1,992 M while income totals 88,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 608,520 K while its last quarter net income were -38,010 K.