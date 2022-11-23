Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

November 22, 2022, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) trading session started at the price of $132.24, that was 1.51% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $133.58 and dropped to $131.795 before settling in for the closing price of $131.34. A 52-week range for PKG has been $110.56 – $168.50.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 82.30%. With a float of $91.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.80 million.

In an organization with 15200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.23, operating margin of +16.60, and the pretax margin is +14.34.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Packaging Corporation of America stocks. The insider ownership of Packaging Corporation of America is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 06, was worth 2,212,107. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 13,800 shares at a rate of $160.30, taking the stock ownership to the 38,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 25, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $153.21, making the entire transaction worth $76,604. This insider now owns 2,725 shares in total.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.81) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.80 while generating a return on equity of 24.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.16% during the next five years compared to 13.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was better than the volume of 0.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.36.

During the past 100 days, Packaging Corporation of America’s (PKG) raw stochastic average was set at 63.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $119.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $141.28. However, in the short run, Packaging Corporation of America’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $134.00. Second resistance stands at $134.68. The third major resistance level sits at $135.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $132.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $131.11. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $130.43.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) Key Stats

There are 92,534K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.38 billion. As of now, sales total 7,730 M while income totals 841,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,126 M while its last quarter net income were 262,500 K.