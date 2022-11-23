Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is expecting -16.30% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 22, 2022, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) opened at $14.44, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.645 and dropped to $14.42 before settling in for the closing price of $14.46. Price fluctuations for DOC have ranged from $13.42 to $19.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.30% at the time writing. With a float of $226.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $226.53 million.

The firm has a total of 89 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 178,100. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $17.81, taking the stock ownership to the 459,801 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s President and CEO sold 10,000 for $18.08, making the entire transaction worth $180,800. This insider now owns 469,801 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 119.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Physicians Realty Trust, DOC], we can find that recorded value of 1.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 22.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.79% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.76. The third major resistance level sits at $14.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.31. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.19.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

There are currently 228,261K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 457,700 K according to its annual income of 83,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 131,510 K and its income totaled 62,960 K.