Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) 20 Days SMA touches 1.44%: The odds favor the bear

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $5.85, soaring 2.88% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.12 and dropped to $5.85 before settling in for the closing price of $5.91. Within the past 52 weeks, PLYA’s price has moved between $5.34 and $9.81.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.30%. With a float of $127.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.98 million.

The firm has a total of 12300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.51, operating margin of +0.08, and the pretax margin is -18.16.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Resorts & Casinos industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 83.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 22, was worth 140,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,794,033 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s Director sold 60,000 for $7.22, making the entire transaction worth $433,200. This insider now owns 2,814,033 shares in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.1) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -16.77 while generating a return on equity of -14.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., PLYA], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s (PLYA) raw stochastic average was set at 34.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.55% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.29. The third major resistance level sits at $6.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.64.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 980.70 million based on 162,387K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 534,640 K and income totals -89,680 K. The company made 204,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,230 K in sales during its previous quarter.