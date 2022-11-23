Recent developments with Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.43 cents.

November 22, 2022, Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) trading session started at the price of $77.82, that was 0.63% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.255 and dropped to $77.43 before settling in for the closing price of $77.60. A 52-week range for CHD has been $70.16 – $105.28.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 6.40%. With a float of $243.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5100 workers is very important to gauge.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Church & Dwight Co. Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 383,855. In this transaction EVP, Chief HR Officer of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $76.77, taking the stock ownership to the 6,259 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Director sold 7,000 for $97.86, making the entire transaction worth $685,043. This insider now owns 41,636 shares in total.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.72) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.73% during the next five years compared to 13.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 40.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.60 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD)

The latest stats from [Church & Dwight Co. Inc., CHD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.4 million was inferior to 1.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Church & Dwight Co. Inc.’s (CHD) raw stochastic average was set at 30.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $74.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $88.64. Now, the first resistance to watch is $78.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.75. The third major resistance level sits at $79.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $77.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $77.10. The third support level lies at $76.77 if the price breaches the second support level.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE: CHD) Key Stats

There are 243,868K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 18.75 billion. As of now, sales total 5,190 M while income totals 827,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,317 M while its last quarter net income were 187,100 K.