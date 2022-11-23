Recent developments with HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.78 cents.

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) stock priced at $67.46, up 0.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.34 and dropped to $67.19 before settling in for the closing price of $67.44. HDB’s price has ranged from $50.61 to $72.20 over the past 52 weeks.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 12.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.60%. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

In an organization with 129341 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.80% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HDFC Bank Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.72 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 50.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 83.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.22. However, in the short run, HDFC Bank Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.50. Second resistance stands at $68.99. The third major resistance level sits at $69.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.69. The third support level lies at $66.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 110.89 billion, the company has a total of 1,848,514K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,138 M while annual income is 5,088 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,148 M while its latest quarter income was 1,391 M.