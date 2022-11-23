Recent developments with Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.65 cents.

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) stock priced at $189.02, up 0.07% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $190.655 and dropped to $186.54 before settling in for the closing price of $188.81. JKHY’s price has ranged from $147.50 to $212.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.00% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 20.00%. With a float of $72.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6847 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.91, operating margin of +24.43, and the pretax margin is +24.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 23, was worth 610,701. In this transaction Board Chair & CEO of this company sold 3,247 shares at a rate of $188.08, taking the stock ownership to the 97,947 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07, when Company’s President & COO sold 4,400 for $185.23, making the entire transaction worth $815,010. This insider now owns 6,239 shares in total.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.68 while generating a return on equity of 26.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.01, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.12.

During the past 100 days, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) raw stochastic average was set at 47.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $186.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $188.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $190.88 in the near term. At $192.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $195.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.60. The third support level lies at $182.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.50 billion, the company has a total of 72,949K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,943 M while annual income is 362,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 529,200 K while its latest quarter income was 106,550 K.