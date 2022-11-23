Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) last year’s performance of 3.66% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $31.50, soaring 0.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.61 and dropped to $31.24 before settling in for the closing price of $31.41. Within the past 52 weeks, REYN’s price has moved between $24.54 and $32.29.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.90% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -19.00%. With a float of $54.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $209.90 million.

The firm has a total of 5600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Packaging & Containers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is 74.18%, while institutional ownership is 30.20%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.70% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) Trading Performance Indicators

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Reynolds Consumer Products Inc., REYN], we can find that recorded value of 0.39 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s (REYN) raw stochastic average was set at 88.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $31.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $31.81. The third major resistance level sits at $32.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.07. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.90.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ: REYN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.62 billion based on 209,863K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,556 M and income totals 324,000 K. The company made 967,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 48,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.