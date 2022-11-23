SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.30, plunging -12.31% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.33 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Within the past 52 weeks, SOBR’s price has moved between $0.80 and $10.05.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $12.90 million.

In an organization with 9 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Scientific & Technical Instruments industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 14.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1162.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.71 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 281.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.3549, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.5828. However, in the short run, SOBR Safe Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2800. Second resistance stands at $1.4200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8200.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.80 million based on 10,974K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -7,870 K. The company made 10 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.