Tata Motors Limited (TTM) is expecting -11.29% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On November 22, 2022, Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) opened at $25.70, higher 1.57% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.04 and dropped to $25.68 before settling in for the closing price of $25.54. Price fluctuations for TTM have ranged from $22.92 to $35.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was -1.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -19.20% at the time writing. With a float of $565.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $664.25 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 73608 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.00, operating margin of -0.46, and the pretax margin is -2.52.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tata Motors Limited is 41.80%, while institutional ownership is 4.80%.

Tata Motors Limited (TTM) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -4.12 while generating a return on equity of -22.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.90% during the next five years compared to -27.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tata Motors Limited (TTM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.56

Technical Analysis of Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Tata Motors Limited’s (TTM) raw stochastic average was set at 33.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.09 in the near term. At $26.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $26.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.53. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.37.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) Key Stats

There are currently 765,833K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.79 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 36,491 M according to its annual income of -1,501 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,951 M and its income totaled -118,080 K.