TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is -8.63% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $11.51, plunging -11.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.805 and dropped to $10.15 before settling in for the closing price of $11.49. Within the past 52 weeks, TDCX’s price has moved between $6.52 and $23.76.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.70%. With a float of $22.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.60 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.05, operating margin of +24.09, and the pretax margin is +23.77.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Business Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of TDCX Inc. is 0.92%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%.

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.12) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.70 while generating a return on equity of 36.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Trading Performance Indicators

TDCX Inc. (TDCX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.57, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TDCX Inc. (TDCX)

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) saw its 5-day average volume 0.28 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, TDCX Inc.’s (TDCX) raw stochastic average was set at 47.92%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.00. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.29 in the near term. At $12.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.07. The third support level lies at $7.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

TDCX Inc. (NYSE: TDCX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.45 billion based on 142,859K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 410,740 K and income totals 76,820 K. The company made 116,580 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 19,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.