TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) last year’s performance of -22.13% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) kicked off on November 22, 2022, at the price of $125.07, up 1.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.60 and dropped to $125.07 before settling in for the closing price of $124.69. Over the past 52 weeks, TEL has traded in a range of $104.76-$166.37.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 6.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.30%. With a float of $317.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $320.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 92000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.51, operating margin of +17.60, and the pretax margin is +16.79.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of TE Connectivity Ltd. is 0.18%, while institutional ownership is 95.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 336,516. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 2,674 shares at a rate of $125.85, taking the stock ownership to the 16,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Pres., Industrial Solutions sold 42,150 for $126.25, making the entire transaction worth $5,321,438. This insider now owns 15,595 shares in total.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.75) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +14.91 while generating a return on equity of 22.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.00% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.47, a number that is poised to hit 1.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.64 million, its volume of 1.65 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.57.

During the past 100 days, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s (TEL) raw stochastic average was set at 65.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $117.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $125.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $127.09 in the near term. At $127.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $128.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $125.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $124.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $124.03.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.62 billion has total of 317,231K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,281 M in contrast with the sum of 2,428 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,359 M and last quarter income was 708,000 K.