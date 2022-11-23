The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) with a beta value of 0.78 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On Tuesday, The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) lower -2.56% from the last session, for the closing price of $20.28. Price fluctuations for HAIN have ranged from $15.23 to $43.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -4.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 30.10% at the time writing. With a float of $88.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.31 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3078 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.12, operating margin of +7.36, and the pretax margin is +5.47.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 26,569,998. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,021,923 shares at a rate of $26.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 209,238 for $26.80, making the entire transaction worth $5,606,700. This insider now owns 73,529 shares in total.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.33) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +4.12 while generating a return on equity of 5.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 30.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.70% during the next five years compared to 5.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 218.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (HAIN)

Looking closely at The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s (HAIN) raw stochastic average was set at 44.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.50. However, in the short run, The Hain Celestial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.30. Second resistance stands at $20.83. The third major resistance level sits at $21.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.04. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.51.

The Hain Celestial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) Key Stats

There are currently 89,314K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.77 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,892 M according to its annual income of 77,870 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 439,350 K and its income totaled 6,920 K.