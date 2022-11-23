Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.52%

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $46.22, soaring 2.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.40 and dropped to $45.41 before settling in for the closing price of $45.04. Within the past 52 weeks, TOL’s price has moved between $39.53 and $75.61.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 11.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 94.70%. With a float of $105.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.10, operating margin of +11.61, and the pretax margin is +12.52.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Residential Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Toll Brothers Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 11, was worth 44,601. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $44.60, taking the stock ownership to the 71,155 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $72.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,803,200. This insider now owns 159,919 shares in total.

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) Latest Financial update

As on 7/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.3) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +9.48 while generating a return on equity of 16.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 94.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.57% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Trading Performance Indicators

Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.54. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.46, a number that is poised to hit 3.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.78 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.72.

During the past 100 days, Toll Brothers Inc.’s (TOL) raw stochastic average was set at 52.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 41.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.46 in the near term. At $46.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.95. The third support level lies at $44.48 if the price breaches the second support level.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE: TOL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.18 billion based on 113,330K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,790 M and income totals 833,630 K. The company made 2,495 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 273,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.