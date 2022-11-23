Traeger Inc. (COOK) 20 Days SMA touches -13.17%: The odds favor the bear

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) on November 22, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.39, soaring 0.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.50 and dropped to $3.325 before settling in for the closing price of $3.39. Within the past 52 weeks, COOK’s price has moved between $2.52 and $15.11.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions. Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -394.00%. With a float of $110.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $119.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 850 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.29, operating margin of -6.70, and the pretax margin is -11.12.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Traeger Inc. is 9.40%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 17, was worth 431,151. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 148,878 shares at a rate of $2.90, taking the stock ownership to the 9,123,599 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 58,221 for $2.98, making the entire transaction worth $173,691. This insider now owns 8,974,721 shares in total.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.05) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -11.31 while generating a return on equity of -16.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -394.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Traeger Inc. (COOK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.23, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Traeger Inc. (COOK)

Looking closely at Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Traeger Inc.’s (COOK) raw stochastic average was set at 38.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.14. However, in the short run, Traeger Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.49. Second resistance stands at $3.58. The third major resistance level sits at $3.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.14.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 440.27 million based on 118,237K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 785,550 K and income totals -88,820 K. The company made 93,790 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -210,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.