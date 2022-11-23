Trex Company Inc. (TREX) soared 0.42 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on November 22, 2022, with Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) stock priced at $46.07, up 0.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.41 and dropped to $45.415 before settling in for the closing price of $45.57. TREX’s price has ranged from $38.68 to $140.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 20.10% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.40%. With a float of $109.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2074 employees.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Building Products & Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Trex Company Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 640,276. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,795 shares at a rate of $133.53, taking the stock ownership to the 16,951 shares.

Trex Company Inc. (TREX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.79 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.70% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Trex Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trex Company Inc. (TREX)

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.60.

During the past 100 days, Trex Company Inc.’s (TREX) raw stochastic average was set at 25.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 64.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $59.07. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.31 in the near term. At $46.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $47.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $44.32.

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.98 billion, the company has a total of 109,738K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,197 M while annual income is 208,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 188,470 K while its latest quarter income was 14,420 K.